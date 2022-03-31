BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people face charges stemming from a January fight in Aberdeen that escalated into gunfire, including a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder, authorities said Thursday.

Rodgers Williams of Perryville is being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center following his arrest last Friday on a second-degree attempted murder charge and firearm offenses, according to Aberdeen Police.

Williams, 19, is accused of shooting 18-year-old Raigin Guindin in the leg Jan. 25 after she allegedly fired multiple rounds into the air while a crowd gathered in the 900 block of Harlan Avenue to watch two teens fight.

Police said both Williams and Guindin were among those gathered to watch the fight shortly after 7 p.m. that evening. At some point, Guindin opened fire and was struck when Williams returned fire, police said.

The crowd scattered afterward and no injuries were initially reported, though two vehicles and a home were struck by gunfire, according to police.

Days later, investigators identified Guindin as one of the shooting suspects and she was taken into custody Jan. 28 following a chase that ended in Belcamp. Police said a gun used in the shooting was recovered from the vehicle.

Not long after her arrest, detectives armed with a search warrant obtained surveillance video from a home on Harlan Avenue, which helped identity the suspects and revealed the homeowner had withheld evidence, police said.

After identifying Williams as the second shooting suspect in early February, investigators arrested him March 25 at his girlfriend’s home in Perryville, police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.

Guindin faces a reckless endangerment charges and gun offenses in connection with the case.

Elijah Walker, a 19-year-old accused of driving Williams away from the shooting scene afterward, is charged with accessory after the fact.

The homeowner accused of withholding evidence, identified as 36-year-old Joelenia Vasquez, is charged with hindering and obstruction.

The two juveniles involved in the fight that led up to the shooting are both charged with assault.