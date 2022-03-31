ALERT DAY:Severe Thunderstorms This Afternoon
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were hospitalized Wednesday night following a pair of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers responding to gunfire in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard about 9:18 p.m. found a 30-year-old man shot in the arm and leg, Baltimore Police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Just over an hour later, officers were called to a separate shooting in the 2800 block of Pinewood Avenue, where they found a 41-year-old woman shot multiple times.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

