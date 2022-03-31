BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were hospitalized Wednesday night following a pair of shootings that unfolded across Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers responding to gunfire in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard about 9:18 p.m. found a 30-year-old man shot in the arm and leg, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In U.S. Navy Plane Crash Near Eastern Shore
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Alert Day, Tracking Severe Afternoon Storms
Just over an hour later, officers were called to a separate shooting in the 2800 block of Pinewood Avenue, where they found a 41-year-old woman shot multiple times.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately clear Thursday morning.MORE NEWS: Weather Watch: Dangerous Winds May Accompany Thunderstorms
Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.