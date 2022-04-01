TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will introduce legislation to establish a Police Accountability Board.
The board would be a civilian panel charged with working with law enforcement and county officials to make recommendations to improve policing.READ MORE: Two Men Shot In Northwest Baltimore
The legislation is in adherence with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, which requires each county to have a police accountability board by July 1, 2022.
“We are continually working to improve accountability across our government, including in our police department,” Olszewski said. “The Police Accountability Board will serve an important role in improving law enforcement and public safety in Baltimore County, and furthering our efforts to strengthen relationships between police and the communities they serve.”READ MORE: Impact of Baltimore Violence: Repeat Offenders Being Charged In Killings, Carjackings Soar More Than 60 Percent
The board would be made up of nine members, with one member from each County Council district and two at-large members.
According to the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the board must:
- Hold quarterly meetings with heads of law enforcement agencies and the county government to improve policing in the county.
- Appoint civilian members to charging committees and trial boards;
- Receive complaints of police misconduct filed by members of the public;
- On a quarterly basis, review outcomes of disciplinary matters considered by charging committees; and
- Submit an annual report that identifies any trends in the disciplinary process of police officers in the county and makes recommendations on changes to policy that would improve police accountability in the county.
The county is looking for feedback from residents about the Board and how it should function. Feedback can be submitted via email to to PAB@baltimorecountymd.gov.MORE NEWS: Johns Hopkins Surgeon Shot In Attempted Carjacking In Baltimore
The county will also host two community input sessions:
- Wednesday, April 6, 6:30-8 p.m., Randallstown Community Center
- Thursday, April 7, 6:30-8 p.m., Virtual