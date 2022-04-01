BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Columbia is one of the best places in the country to live.
That's according to rankings compiled by Niche.com and shared by CBS News. The rankings graded American cities based on schools, cost of living and crime rate, among a range of other factors.
No. 7 ranked Columbia was credited as a "top spot for young professionals and families thanks to its highly rated public schools, employment rate, job and business growth, and cost of living."
Additionally, the city also scored points for its outdoor activities and nightlife.
Last year, a WalletHub study arrived at the same conclusion, naming Columbia No. 5 among 182 American cities, by and large for the same reasons mentioned above.