BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Olympic gold medalist Helen Maroulis will speak to female student-athletes next week as part of the 7th annual L.I.F.T. (Leading and Inspiring Females to Thrive) Conference, the team said.
Freshmen, sophomores and juniors from Maryland high schools who serve as both an “untitled leader” and “unsung hero” for their teams applied to participate in the leadership seminar, the team said. Coaches and athletic directors could refer players.
In addition to Harbaugh and Maroulis, a two-time Olympic wrestler and native of Rockville, US lacrosse player Alex Aust Holman and Raven Scott, assistant director of the leadership training program Strive, will also participate in the event.
The seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at the team’s Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.