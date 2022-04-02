DUNDALK, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police say a driver is in custody and a pedestrian is dead following an accident on North Point Blvd overnight.
Police say at 3:45a.m. a 2020 Hyundai Elantra was traveling on North Point Road towards Nordbruch Avenue when it struck a pedestrian and then fled at the accident scene.
The man killed in the accident has been identified as 37-year-old Kevin Higgins Jr.
Officers were able to apprehend the driver who has been identified as 31-year-old Ashley M. Welden.
The Baltimore County Crash Team is still investigating this fatal accident and Weldon is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.