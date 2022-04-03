BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders experienced a breezy and mainly overcast Sunday with scattered sprinkles.

The winds made their presence known all day long.

Overnight, as the skies are clearing, the winds are expected to somewhat diminish and temperatures will become chilly again.

People across the state could experience temperature lows in the 30s.

On Monday, there will be sunshine but only at the beginning of the day.

Clouds will increase later in the day as a warm front approaches.

The temperature will feel slightly milder by afternoon but it will be just about normal for an early April day.

On Tuesday, showers will return to Maryland, especially later in the day.

Those showers will continue into Wednesday.

Some moderate rain is likely, with amounts of one-third to one-half inch.

A few showers may linger around on Wednesday too.

Temperatures will average a few degrees above the mid-week normal of 62 degrees.

Additional showers will likely surface on Thursday and Friday.

So those April showers will certainly be present this coming week as Baltimore heads toward the Orioles’ Opening Day.