BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United States could soon have its first Black female Supreme Court justice.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is making her way through the nomination process. As she does, she’s inspiring these young ladies.

“It’s just amazing knowing that things are changing, like it’s evolving,” Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women sophomore Amera Hargis said. “There’s more Black people coming into the world, like having their voices heard, having their faces seen.”

Hargis, Shiloh Claiborne and Aniya Baker are sophomores at the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women. WJZ had a chance to sit down with them between classes.

“Especially being in an all-girls school, seeing somebody that you want to be like, or, girls here want to be like, and using that as a model to say, ‘Okay. She did this and I can do it,’” student Shiloh Claiborne said.

One of the young women, Aniya Baker, wants to study law.

“Growing up in the city, you don’t see a lot of Black women become attorneys, especially judges,” Baker said. “That is just an amazing accomplishment and just to see her do that makes me feel like I can become an attorney.”

The girls started learning about Judge Jackson in their history class. They’ve been closely watching every update since, learning from her as they follow along.

“My favorite thing about studying her is that even though you can clearly see that certain things make her feel uncomfortable, she just keeps on going,” Aniya said.

They will continue to watch the process. Hoping to inspire someone, themselves, as they get older.

“I realize through her that in order for something to happen, you might have to be the first person in order for other people to see they can do it,” Aniya said.