BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search has begun for qualified candidates interested in joining the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday.

The new board members would replace outgoing Board Chair Linda Chinnia and Commissioner Michelle Harris Bondima, who are stepping down from their roles after serving for more than five years.

In a statement, Scott praised Chinnia and Bondima for their contributions to the city school board, which is tasked with improving the management and administration of the city’s public schools.

“I thank them for their relentless devotion and steadfast leadership,” he said. “I look forward to identifying new commissioners in the coming weeks and partnering with the School Boad to move our public education system forward.”

The application window for candidates is open from now through May 6.

Applications will be reviewed by the mayor’s office. Candidates will be interviewed by a panel of community members, who will make recommendations to the mayor, who will interview recommended applicants.

To qualify, applicants must be Baltimore City residents who are at least 18 years of age.

Successful candidates will likely have significant management experience, be a Baltimore City Public Schools parent, and have knowledge or experience with education, particularly of children with disabilities.

To learn more or to submit your application, visit the portal on the city’s website.