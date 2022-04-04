BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our work week is starting off dry but rain and plenty of it is on the way starting tomorrow!
Clouds will move in through the afternoon but most of Maryland will stay dry today.
A second system is expected to produce more rain from Wednesday night into Thursday.
Western parts of the state are the exception. Rain arrives tomorrow and continues into Wednesday morning with another round of rain arriving at night and into Thursday.
The cumulative rain totals from both of these events should average 2-3 inches.
There may also be a heavy, gusty thunderstorm in the area on Thursday.