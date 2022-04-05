BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based developer MCB Real Estate has reached an agreement to acquire Harborplace in Downtown Baltimore, pending court approval. The developer is promising big changes coming to the Inner Harbor.

Harborplace first opened in 1970, replacing a historically industrial area with a waterfront mall, bringing thousands of tourists to the heart of the city.

New York firm Ashkenazy Acquisition owned the buildings since 2013 with a long-term ground lease from Baltimore City. In 2019, the property was placed into receivership.

Harbor place in recent years has experienced high vacancies and is in need of major repairs and renovation. The waterfront property used to boast ample shopping and dining options, but businesses like Bubba Gump Shrimp, Urban Outfitters, H&M, M&S Grill, Five Guys and the Fudgery have left space.

Managing Partner of MCB, P. David Bramble, said he wants to reimagine Harborplace as an area that is “awe-inspiring and authentically Baltimore.”

“Harborplace is Baltimore’s front porch – first and foremost, a destination location for residents of the City and the surrounding region,” Bramble said. “The level of disinvestment and disrepair that has happened to one of our City’s crown jewels has been heartbreaking for me and so many others. MCB is incredibly excited to launch the largest community engagement process in the history of Baltimore and attract new investment to the City.”\

The acquisition has the support of the city behind it.

“Today, we start a new chapter for Harborplace,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “Dave has my full support and the support of my entire Administration as we breathe new life into this Baltimore landmark.”

The court-appointed receiver, IVL Group, will file to seek approval in Baltimore City Circuit Court. Once approved, MCB will begin planning and design in conjunction with leaders and residents of Baltimore, the firm said.