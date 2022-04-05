Hi everyone!

A sure sign of spring in Maryland is the beginning of (and the buzz around) horse racing. Clearly, the Preakness Stakes gets a lot of the spotlight, but the Steeplechase Circuit in Maryland is spreading around the world.

This race is steeped (see what I did there?) in tradition that is well over a century old, and it attracts major corporate sponsors, thousands of spectators and the very best steeplechase horses, jockeys and trainers in America.

Fact is, the steeplechase is also a Mid-Atlantic thing. But the more, the merrier as they like to say. And, in terms of the country, that is a big deal. Maryland and Virginia are both coveted place to race and spectate.

The season starts the day on April 16, the day before Easter, and carries on through the next few weekends.

On Tuesday, we visited My Lady’s Manor on Jarrettsville Pike where the Manor Steeplechase Races will take place. My Lady’s Manor is part of thousands of acres in Harford County that are preserved to keep development at bay.

We were joined by the chairman of the Manor Federation, the head of race day, a longtime friend of WJZ as a guide and one of the greatest steeplechase jockeys in the modern era, not to mention last year’s winning horse.

More than 7,000 people keep this tradition alive and well. By the way, that tradition includes dressing up, tailgating, enjoying the company of friends and total strangers, and our gorgeous spring weather.

It goes without saying that it was a beautiful start to the day for K-2 and I, and we want to thank My Lady’s Manor for showing us around and their hospitality.

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do this month, consider catching a steeplechase race. Tickets are still available, as is on-site parking for plenty of vehicles.

