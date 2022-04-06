BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thirty years ago to this day, baseball fans flooded into Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the grand opening of one of the most storied ballparks in Major League Baseball.
In the three decades that have ticked by since, spectators have witnessed some of the most iconic moments in franchise history, including Cal Ripken Jr. breaking Lou Gehrig's Iron Man record of consecutive games played in 1995.
More than 72 million fans from here in Baltimore and around the world have visited Camden Yards to watch the Orioles play over the years, generating over $10 million for the local economy, according to figures compiled by the team.
So, with four days to go until Opening Day, here’s to the Orioles and their beloved ballpark, which have given us so many memorable moments.
That’s one good looking 30-year old! Quiet now but will be rocking on Monday #Orioles @Orioles @wjz pic.twitter.com/RBaGfR8LRL
— Danny Favret (@Danny_Favret) April 6, 2022
