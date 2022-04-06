BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night in a shooting in southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol offices were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 700 block of Linnard Street, Baltimore Police said.
When they arrived, they found the victim, who had been shot multiple times, police said. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.