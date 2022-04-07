BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University announced Wednesday that it will temporarily reinstate a mask mandate after nearly 100 undergraduate students reported testing positive for COVID-19 following Spring Break.
The masking requirement includes students, staff, faculty, contractors, visitors and guests, all common areas of the JHU residence halls and university dining facilities, according to a statement posted on the university website.
The cases are split evenly among on and off campus students and many who tested positive are asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms, according to Kevin Shollenberger, vice provost for Student Health and Well-Being.
"We appreciate your continued flexibility and will provide to updates as conditions warrant," Shollenberger said.
JHU will make self-testing available to all residential students, Shollenberger said, but will still require a twice-weekly asymptomatic saliva testing until at least April 22 for all undergraduate students.
