BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a double shooting Thursday evening in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded at 5:30 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street for gunfire. There, they found a man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.READ MORE: ‘Her Kids Were Her Life:’ Reward Doubled In Murder Of Baltimore Mother of Three
Police said a second victim was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound a few blocks away on the 500 block of Montford Avenue.READ MORE: 4 Suspects Sought In Attack Of Prince George's County Senior
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.MORE NEWS: 7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Being Hit By Car While Waiting For School Bus In Bethesda