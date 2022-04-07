BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We have declared this morning an Alert Day due to early fog.
Visibility is a concern as well as showers and mild temperatures are creating pre-dawn issues on the roads.
Please leave early and be vigilant out there on the roads this morning.
Give yourself extra time and distance. Temperatures are mild in the low to mid 50s.
We will also see a chance of rain and thunderstorms later this morning.
