BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are looking for a vehicle of interest after a hit and run crash in Randallstown left a 15-year-old girl in critical condition early Thursday morning, Baltimore County Police said.
The teen was leaving an MTA bus at 5 a.m. on Liberty Road at the intersection of Old Court Road when she was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu. Police said she was crossing Liberty road when she was struck by the car traveling westbound.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition, police said.
The suspect vehicle is a silver, four-door Chevrolet Malibu with the following details:
- Model year 2013-2015
- Moon roof
- Dark-tinted windows
- Unidentifiable round sticker on the passenger rear window
- Damage to the passenger side front quarter panel
- Outer grill is missing in the area of the fog lamp
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact police at 410-887-5396. Find images of the suspect vehicle in the tweet below.
#BCoPD is currently investigating a hit and run crash that's left a 15-year-old injured. Details about the case are available on the police department's news blog: https://t.co/SYc0FpxPTe pic.twitter.com/mVB7St5QL6
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 8, 2022