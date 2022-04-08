BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We will see some sunshine returning and it will be breezy as well with temperatures returning to the 60s this afternoon.
A shower may try to sneak in late this afternoon, but the bulk of the area will just be dry for today.READ MORE: 'Splat Gun' TikTok Challenge Comes To Maryland, Officials Say
The better shot for showers will hold off until tonight with the arrival of some mid-level energy translating through the trough and cooler temperatures.
These showers should stick around into tomorrow, especially through the midday although showers can linger into the afternoon thanks to daytime heating.READ MORE: House Rejects Bill To Extend Gas Tax Holiday, Which Ends Next Week
Some thunder can’t be ruled out as well with any more robust shower.
Sunday should turn out to be the coolest day of the forecast period with high temperatures stuck in the mid-50s.MORE NEWS: ‘Her Kids Were Her Life:’ Reward Doubled In Murder Of Baltimore Mother of Three
Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out for Sunday with clouds and breaks of sun.