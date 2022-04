BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We will see some sunshine returning and it will be breezy as well with temperatures returning to the 60s this afternoon.

A shower may try to sneak in late this afternoon, but the bulk of the area will just be dry for today.

The better shot for showers will hold off until tonight with the arrival of some mid-level energy translating through the trough and cooler temperatures.

These showers should stick around into tomorrow, especially through the midday although showers can linger into the afternoon thanks to daytime heating.

Some thunder can’t be ruled out as well with any more robust shower.

Sunday should turn out to be the coolest day of the forecast period with high temperatures stuck in the mid-50s.

Once again, a stray shower cannot be ruled out for Sunday with clouds and breaks of sun.