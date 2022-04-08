Rays Win Opener Over Orioles 2-1John Means made his second straight opening day start, throwing 84 pitches while allowing one run, six hits, a walk and striking out five over four innings.

What's New At Oriole Park This Year?The team has announced so many new features recently it could be dizzying, so we're putting them all on one page.

Every Baltimore Orioles Opening Day Starter & ResultThe Orioles have been in Baltimore for 67 seasons & Jim Palmer & Mike Mussina are the pitchers with the most opening day starts, with 6 each.

Business Owners Expecting Boost On Orioles Opening DayOpening Day in 2021 was limited to 25% capacity to allow for social distancing, but now all of the ballpark’s 45,971 seats are open to fans.