OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with linebacker Josh Bynes.
The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks.
That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season.
He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.
