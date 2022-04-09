BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.
The fire started at a house in the 300 block of North Hilton Street on Saturday afternoon, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.
READ MORE: Ravens Re-sign Calais Campbell To A 2-Year Deal
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥
300 blk N Hilton St 21229#Allendale@CouncilmanKB#BMORESBravest on scene with smoke showing from several 2 story row homes. A 2nd alarm has been requested. Hilton blocked from Edmondson to Kossuth. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/KnfgojtSx1
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 9, 2022
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control right before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Pop-Up Showers Possible
Adams said that when firefighters arrived, they found flames chewing away on the roof of a house.
Additional firefighters were called to the scene because the fire spread to an additional four homes, Adams said.MORE NEWS: Child Dies In Southwest Baltimore Fire, Officials Say
“All occupants exited their homes on their own and no injuries were reported,” she said.
2 alarm fire on 300 block of North Hilton Street. Hilton closed to traffic from Edmondson to Kossuth @wjz pic.twitter.com/UQWSCdkaRp
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) April 9, 2022