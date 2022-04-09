CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s firefighters battled a two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.

The fire started at a house in the 300 block of North Hilton Street on Saturday afternoon, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control right before 5 p.m., according to Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Blair Adams.

Adams said that when firefighters arrived, they found flames chewing away on the roof of a house.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene because the fire spread to an additional four homes, Adams said.

“All occupants exited their homes on their own and no injuries were reported,” she said.

