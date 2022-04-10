ANNAPOLIS, MD - AUGUST 05: Maryland Governor Larry Hogan holds a news conference on the state's Covid-19 situation, at the Maryland State Capitol on August 5, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. With the Delta variant of COVID-19 on the rise, Governor Hogan announced that state employees working in congregate living facilities must show proof of vaccination by September 1. He also called on the private operators of 227 nursing homes in Maryland to take similar steps. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan used his social media account to draw attention to Maryland’s stance on the war in Ukraine on Sunday.

He announced on Twitter that he, as commander in chief of the Maryland National Guard, would continue to stand with America’s allies, which include the citizens of Ukraine, Estonia, Bosnia, and Herzegovina.

Hogan has publicly shown support and empathy for the plight of the Ukrainians since Russia invaded the country and began bombing it on Feb. 24.

Hogan has publicly shown support and empathy for the plight of the Ukrainians since Russia invaded the country and began bombing it on Feb. 24.

Since then, he has taken many steps to break ties with Russia.

Only a few days after the war began, Hogan quickly severed Maryland’s formal and financial ties to Russia in order to apply economic pressure on Moscow.

Then he terminated Maryland’s sister-state relationship with the Leningrad Oblast—a region of Northwest Russia.

“It’s a symbol that the people of Maryland are united with the people of America and the world, standing up against Russia and standing with the people of Ukraine,” Hogan said days later during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day.”

He said his actions were in line with actions that countries around the world are taking—whether it’s closing their airspace to Russian aircraft or pouring Russian vodka down the drain the world is reacting to Russia’s aggression and Maryland’s reaction is welcome and needed.

Hogan said he even went so far as to get rid of his Russian vodka.

Additionally, the governor led a solidarity vigil for Ukraine in Silver Spring on Ash Wednesday.

Additionally, the governor led a solidarity vigil for Ukraine in Silver Spring on Ash Wednesday.

More recently, he pledged to send 50 ventilators to Ukraine.

“The State of Maryland continues to stand in solidarity with President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” Hogan said of the late March donation. “We are proud to make this donation to help save lives and aid the Ukrainains in the fight against Russian aggression.”