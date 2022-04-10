BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man in Dorchester County on Sunday, according to authorities.

Police say that A’Corie Young of Cambridge, Maryland, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Police found Young in the 800 block of Fairmount Drive in Cambridge, according to authorities.

The cause and manner of Young’s death are pending an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, police said.

The Cambridge Police Department initially received the call about the shooting. Maryland State Police homicide detectives were asked to lead the investigation shortly after 3 a.m.

Police do not believe this is a random act of violence and do not believe there is a threat to the public, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the shooting should contact Maryland State Police at 443-480-6818.

Additional assistance in this ongoing investigation is being provided by the Cambridge Police Department and Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.