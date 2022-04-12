BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old remains hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in Cockeysville over the weekend, authorities said Tuesday.
The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Cranbrook Road, Baltimore County Police said. While police were investigating a report of gunfire in the area, the victim showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The 19-year-old man remains in the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition, according to police.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.