BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a few clouds and a few sprinkles on Tuesday morning, the sun appeared and the temperatures soared into the mid- and upper 70s.

That was just a sneak peek of what is coming.

Wednesday promises to be the warmest day since last October 25.

On that day, Marylanders could see temperatures that rise to 80 or 81 degrees!

A shower may be possible north and west of the region as that warmer surge moves in but most places will remain dry.

That warm weather will continue on Thursday, but a cool front will be approaching the area from the west in the late afternoon or evening.

The cool front will likely cause a line of showers or thunderstorms to develop.

The Severe Storms Center has put most of the state east of the Blue Ridge in a marginal risk zone for a possible gusty thunderstorm at that time.

Once that shower threat has passed, a cooler and drier air mass will move in for Friday.

That will make for a very nice end to the week.

Cooler air will dominate the weekend and early next week with a slight shower chance Saturday.

But there will be better chances of a shower on Monday and Tuesday.

If any storms do become severe on Thursday, then WJZ will be tracking them online and on air.