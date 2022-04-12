BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shower in spots early this morning then it will clear this afternoon.

Today will turn out almost every bit as nice as yesterday.

A warming trend is underway! Rather than the low 30s we had Monday morning, we are waking up to the low 50s!

Actually, despite the unsettled start, this afternoon is expected to be a little WARMER than yesterday. Highs will soar into the mid 70s today.

A front located to the north and west of the Greater Baltimore Area early this morning has been generating spotty showers.

We will need to address one or two of these spotty showers in the Baltimore Area between 4:00 a.m. and 8 a.m. before the sun starts to make a comeback during midday and especially this afternoon.

During midweek, we expect some more warm air to push northward along the East Coast.

Tomorrow’s temperatures are actually expected to drop in the Northeast, because a southeast wind is expected to lead to maritime cooling.

But in Maryland and most other points located to the south and west, temperatures will be making a run at 80 tomorrow afternoon.

There is a small chance for a shower tomorrow night, and then highs near or slightly above 80 have an even better chance of verifying on Thursday. However, there will be a couple of showers and a thunderstorm which will

occur during the afternoon and evening, too.

Friday will be somewhat cooler behind a front, but still not bad at all for mid- April.

The upcoming Easter holiday weekend should offer temperatures near the seasonal averages. A couple of showers are most likely later on Saturday and early Saturday night, then Sunday will be dry, but also cooler.