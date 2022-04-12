BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott has unveiled a city budget plan for the fiscal year 2023 that increases the police budget by nearly $5 million.

The budget will cover the cost of 35 civilian investigators that will fill some of the police department’s vacant positions.

These civilian investigators will conduct anti-violence initiatives, which would free up police officers so that there are more of them patrolling Baltimore’s various communities.

They would assist with investigations, track down leads, and search databases for information related to crimes.

Scott said the budget shows that he is committed to combating violence not just over the span of five years but every single day.

Angel, who has lived in Liberty Heights for four years, said she would like to see the number of officers on the street increase.

The presence of additional police officers on the street would scare off bad actors, she said.

“If you see more police officers it would definitely make the crime rate go down, that’s what I think,” Angel said.

The proposed budget still needs the approval of the Baltimore City Council and the Board of Estimates.

If passed, that would help Angel and her neighbors take one step closer to feeling safe in their neighborhood.

“I would be able to actually walk out my door, and walk to the store, and not be afraid for my life,” she said.