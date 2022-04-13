BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An officer traveling in a patrol car struck a vehicle, a pole, and caught fire in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday, according to authorities.
The female officer was traveling northbound on Athol Avenue at 6:43 p.m. when someone attempted to turn left in front of the officer on Old Frederick Road, police said.
The officer lost control of the patrol car, which is when she struck a vehicle and a pole.
She was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.