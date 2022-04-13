GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man was charged in a road rage incident in Glen Burnie after he followed a victim to a police station Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Jamal Rodgers Jr., 20, of Owings Mills is charged with reckless endangerment and first-degree assault.READ MORE: Maryland Man Found Dead With Over 100 Snakes In His Home Died From Snake Bite, Officials Say
Police said the victim pulled to the side of Dorsey Road near Aviation Blvd around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a firetruck in emergency status drove passed them. They told police Rodgers was angered that they stopped and pulled over in front of him rather than behind him, police said.READ MORE: Man Charged In Murder Of Little Italy Restaurant Manager Chesley Patterson
Rodgers allegedly got out of his car and began yelling at the driver, then he allegedly got back in his car and rammed the vehicle twice. The victim told police they then began driving to a police station with Rodgers following them.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Seeking Parents Of Found Non-Verbal Child
Police said Rodgers fled the area when the suspect got the police station, but was found and arrested a short distance away.