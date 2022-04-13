BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Grammy Award winning artists Megan Thee Stallion and Ms. Lauryn Hill are coming to Baltimore for the very first Preakness LIVE Culinary, Arts and Music Festival.

Preakness LIVE will be the first event to take place as part of “Baltimore 1/ST,” a new campaign that represents a commitment from 1/ST, the owner and operator of the Preakness, to support Baltimore’s local culture, the company said.

IMAGE award winner D-Nice and Baltimore-bred talent like Brittney Spencer, Darin Atwater & The Soulful Symphony will also be performing.

1/ST collaborated with Baltimore’s Kevin Liles, CEO and Chairman of 300 Entertainment and Elektra Music Group, to launch the festival.

“I am incredibly excited about this new collaboration being led by a true son of Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “This will not only improve the Preakness experience, but also support and elevate Baltimore culture through art, sports, fashion, and food year-round. I look forward to the profound impact this new focus on Baltimore art and culture will have on our city’s next generation of creative minds.”

The event will take place on Pimlico Field, and won’t only feature music. Celebrity chefs Tom Colicchio, Marcus Samuelsson, Gail Simmons, and beloved Baltimore chefs Saon Brice of BLK Swan, and Mario Moise of Bar ONE will perform culinary showcases on the main stage.

Celebrity Chefs will collaborate on a menu for guests in the Finish Line Suites, Turfside Terrace and the Home Stretch Pavilions. Restaurant Row will also be debuted, made up local eateries featuring food on both Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness Day.

The event will also showcase Baltimore art with installations throughout the art garden with works from a multitude of local artists

Set to take place on Black-Eyed Susan Day, May 20, tickets for Preakness LIVE go on-sale April 13 and range from $49-$175. These and other Preakness weekend tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.preakness.com/tickets.