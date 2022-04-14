BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting late Wednesday in east Baltimore sent two people to the hospital, including a 16-year-old boy, authorities said.
Officers responding to a reported shooting about 11:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Castle Street found the teen shot in the arm and a 29-year-old man shot in the ankle, Baltimore Police said.
Both shooting victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. Their statuses weren't immediately known Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.