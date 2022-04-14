BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old man was found shot to death early Thursday inside a car in southern Baltimore, authorities said.
Shortly before 1:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkins Avenue, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Wounded In East Baltimore Double Shooting, Police Say
Upon arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man seated inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.READ MORE: Speed Cameras Activated Along Jones Falls Expressway
No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released.MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Mild Morning, Tracking Afternoon Storms
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.