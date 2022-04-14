ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed safety DeShon Elliott to a one-year contract.
Detroit announced the move Thursday, potentially adding a starter in the secondary.READ MORE: Baltimore Health Department Selects Community Based Organizations To Distribute COVID-19 Test Kits
The Lions are hoping Elliott’s injuries are behind him. He missed 10 games last season with a torn biceps/pectoral injury, his entire rookie year in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens with a fractured forearm, and was placed on injured reserve in 2019 with a knee injury.READ MORE: Laura Neuman Decides Not To Run For Governor Of Maryland
Elliott started in all 16 games during the 2020 season and all six he played in last year. He has 106 career tackles, including 3 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. Baltimore drafted the former Texas standout in the sixth round four years ago.MORE NEWS: Boat With 3 People Sinking In Harbor By Canton, Fire Union Says
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)