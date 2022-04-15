BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Annapolis on Thursday evening, police said.
The Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive about 6:22 p.m. and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.
Officers arrested Donald Davis, 56, in the same block, police said. He's been charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and two weapons charges, according to online court records.
A bail review hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 18 at 10:30 a.m.
Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-260-3439. People wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.