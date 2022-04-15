DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A person was shot multiple times Friday morning in Dundalk, Baltimore County Police said.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Merritt Boulevard for a reported shooting. There, they found the male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
The victim was hospitalized and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.