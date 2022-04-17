GRANTSVILLE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a pilot and his two female passengers were injured in a small plane crash in Garrett County Saturday night.

Shortly after 8p.m. troopers were called to a wooded area near Spring Ridge Court in Grantsville for a report a plane crash.

When they arrived on scene they found a 1966 Piper single engine fixed wing aircraft crashed in the woods.

The pilot, Robert Greensberg, 62, of Baltimore, Maryland, told investigators that he experienced bad weather in the Garrett County area and climbed to 11,000 feet.

According to a preliminary investigation, Greensberg said he suspected the plane iced over which caused a lack of control of the aircraft.

Greensberg and his passengers departed from Walbash, Indiana and were traveling to Martin State Airport in Middle River, Maryland at the time of the accident.

All three victims were transported by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of their injuries.

The two female passengers were only identified as a 50 year-old and 15 year-old.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the investigation into the crash.

