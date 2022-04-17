BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Fire investigators have discovered that there were no working smoke alarms inside a Taneytown building when it was damaged by a deadly fire on Saturday morning, according to authorities.
Investigators have determined that the Carroll County fire killed 57-year-old Jan Williams. The building that caught fire is owned by Keith Warner, fire officials said.
It took 40 firefighters around 90 minutes to get the two-alarm fire under control.
The blaze caused $200,000 in damage and displaced seven occupants, according to authorities.
Williams’ exact cause of death will be determined by an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, fire officials said.
Deputies from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Carroll County Sheriff's office are investigating the fire.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation, according to authorities.