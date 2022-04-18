BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have released wide receiver Miles Boykin, clearing an estimated $2.5 million in salary cap space, the team announced Monday.
In three years with the Ravens, the former 3rd round pick out of Notre Dame caught 33 passes for 470 yards and 7 touchdowns. At 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Boykin was a significant downfield blocker in the team's run-heavy offensive scheme, but hamstring and finger injuries significantly limited his playing time in 2021.
After a stint on injured reserve to start the season, Boykin only saw the field in 6% of the offense's snaps in eight games, according to Pro Football Reference, and he was only targeted once, a six-yard completion. When active, he saw increased time as a special teamer, playing in 63% of the unit's snaps.
Per Spotrac, Boykin’s four-year rookie deal was worth just over $3.5 million.
Boykin was selected in the 2019 NFL Draft along with the team's top wideout, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. The Ravens have added four receivers in the two draft classes since, Devin Duvernay and James Proche in 2020 and Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace in 2021.
The Ravens also announced Monday the team has signed contracts with four exclusive rights free agents, quarterback Tyler Huntley, center Trystan Colon, linebacker Kristian Welch and long snapper Nick Moore.