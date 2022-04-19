BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the killing of a 61-year-old woman who was found dead Monday inside a northwest Baltimore home.
About 4:40 p.m., patrol officers were called to a suspicious death in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue, where they found the victim's body, Baltimore Police said.
Based on multiple signs of trauma found on the victim's body, medical examiners ruled the 61-year-old woman's death a homicide, according to police.
No details about a motive or suspect in the case were immediately available.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives a t410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.