CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By Brandon Weigel
Filed Under:Dover Motor Speedway, DuraMAX Drydene 400, Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo, NASCAR, NASCAR Cup Series, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, Paul Butrim

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three fallen Baltimore firefighters and the Clayton, Del. fire chief who last month died in a fall will be honored before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway next month.

Family members of Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, and Clayton Fire Company Fire Chief John M. Pridemore, have been invited to participate in a lap atop fire trucks before the NASCAR Cup Series race.

READ MORE: Man Killed & Woman Hospitalized After Tree Crashes Into Annapolis Home

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died in the line of duty on Jan. 24 after a vacant home partially collapsed while they were inside, trapping them underneath the rubble.

READ MORE: Merriweather Post Announces Summer Job Openings For Concessions, Event Staff

At a public memorial in February, Battalion Chief Joshua Fannon recalled how Butrim was a huge NASCAR fan and would regularly attend races at Dover, also known as the Monster Mile.

“[H]is best friend to take was certainly his son Nolan,” who died three years ago, Fannon said.

Family members are appearing at the race as guests of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

MORE NEWS: Recent Rain And Wind Have Compromised Maryland's Trees

A special NFFF Ticket Package includes a Trackside Access pass, driver appearances before the race, and a $15 voucher for food and drink. Proceeds from the package, which costs $89, will benefit the organization.

Brandon Weigel