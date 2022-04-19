BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three fallen Baltimore firefighters and the Clayton, Del. fire chief who last month died in a fall will be honored before the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway next month.

Family members of Baltimore firefighters Lt. Paul Butrim, Lt. Kelsey Sadler and Kenny Lacayo, and Clayton Fire Company Fire Chief John M. Pridemore, have been invited to participate in a lap atop fire trucks before the NASCAR Cup Series race.

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 1.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo died in the line of duty on Jan. 24 after a vacant home partially collapsed while they were inside, trapping them underneath the rubble.

At a public memorial in February, Battalion Chief Joshua Fannon recalled how Butrim was a huge NASCAR fan and would regularly attend races at Dover, also known as the Monster Mile.

“[H]is best friend to take was certainly his son Nolan,” who died three years ago, Fannon said.

We're saddened to learn about the passing Baltimore Fire Lt. Paul Butrim, and Firefighters Kelsey Sadler & Kenneth Lacayo who died in the line of duty Monday. Paul was a long time ticketholder at the Monster Mile. We're in the process of getting connected with his family. https://t.co/8imYfQbYlU — Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) January 28, 2022

Family members are appearing at the race as guests of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

A special NFFF Ticket Package includes a Trackside Access pass, driver appearances before the race, and a $15 voucher for food and drink. Proceeds from the package, which costs $89, will benefit the organization.