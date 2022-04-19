BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For 40 years, Marian House has offered a fresh start to local women overcoming abuse, addiction, incarceration and homelessness.

Originally started by the School Sisters of Notre Dame and the Sisters of Mercy, Marian House now operates independently as a non-profit organization.

The women live at the house, where they are given counseling, schooling and support as they prepare to enter the job market.

The nonprofit’s intense approach is highly effective with 72% of women who start the program successfully completing it.

Many of the women who participate in the program have experienced domestic abuse (61%), incarceration (73%) and substance abuse (96%).

Located in Baltimore, Marian House has a second space for women who have found work and are ready to stand on their own.

Currently, more than 120 women are being cared for by the organization, either as residents or members who check in for guidance and counseling.

“It’s just amazing how much they help you and provide for you in every way that they can,” one of the program’s graduates told WJZ.

The graduate, who WJZ is not naming for safety reasons, spent her adult life struggling with alcohol. It wasn’t until coming to Marian House that she made significant progress.

Now sober, the graduate is working as a pharmacy technician after earning her degree online through Johns Hopkins University.

“This is the best step I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.

On Friday, a fundraiser is being held at the Garage at R. House to celebrate Marian House’s 40th anniversary. Click here to buy tickets or to learn more.