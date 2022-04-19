BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Tuesday was quite chilly across the region.
The temperature highs were about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
Some snow showers peppered far Western Maryland during the day. In fact, additional accumulations of one to two inches of snow were reported In a few locations in Garrett and Alleghany counties.
Some people even reported seeing a few flakes reporter north of Baltimore this morning. Overnight as winds diminish, very cold temperatures will again be found in areas north of the city.
And a freeze warning will be in effect for much of the area above the beltway to Southern Pennsylvania and into Washington County.
There is some good news though. Tomorrow, a warmup will begin.
The temperature should top out In the low 60s with even warmer conditions for the rest of the week and into the weekend.
People should wait till the first week of May or even Mother’s Day to plant tender annuals.