BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Linthicum Heights woman has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her mother, Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced Tuesday.

Kimberly Lynn Windsor, 47, entered that plea Monday in connection with the May 2020 death of her mother, Carol, who died nearly a week after she was attacked by her daughter, the State’s Attorney’s Office said.

In a statement, Leitess called the case “truly heartbreaking.”

“The defendant viciously attacked her own mother because she wouldn’t go to the store for her and the subsequent assault contributed to the victim’s death,” Leitess said. “It’s extremely sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the victim’s son and all those impacted by the loss of Ms. Windsor.”

Officers were called to the Homewood Suites in Linthicum Heights on May 19 after getting a 911 call from the victim’s son, who said he had been on the phone with his mother when he overheard a commotion and struggle.

When police arrived at the hotel, they found Carol Windsor bleeding from the hand. Windsor, who was having trouble breathing, said her daughter had thrown a clock at her head, knocked her to the ground and run over her with a wheelchair.

The victim’s daughter resisted arrest and spit on police and paramedics while being taken into custody, prosecutors said.

The victim was taken to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment of broken ribs and chest pain. She died five days later.

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim died as a result of a combination of the attack and heart disease.

Kimberly Windsor faces up to 40 years behind bars at sentencing, which is scheduled for July 12.