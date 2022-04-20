BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police fired the department’s recently hired chief of fiscal services because he is a “person of interest” in a homicide, Police Chief Michael Harrison confirmed Wednesday.
A spokesperson for the department confirmed the official’s identity as Dana Hayes and said he was hired on April 11.READ MORE: Annual Charles Street Promenade To Return June 4
Harrison clarified Hayes is not a suspect in the case and did not have a warrant for his arrest. He was fired on Tuesday and interviewed Wednesday, the commissioner said.
Commissioner Michael Harrison says that BPD’s chief of fiscal services has been terminated and is a person of interest in a homicide investigation @wjz pic.twitter.com/DiF6emLXSs
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) April 20, 2022
Hayes is listed on the city’s gun offender registry, which tracks residents who’ve been convicted of at least one gun-related offense — a detail that was missed in a background check, Harrison said.READ MORE: Coppin State University To Host Forum With 6 Candidates For Governor
“We’re correcting that as we speak,” he said.
Hayes was added to the registry in 2019, according to the city’s Open Baltimore data portal. There is not a corresponding record of a conviction on Maryland Case Search.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Spending Board Approves $3.5M Settlement With Businesses Damaged In Wake Of Freddie Gray’s Death