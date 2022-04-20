WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — A violent collision between two vehicles left two people trapped at the intersection of North Rolling Road and Fairbrook Road in Woodlawn, Maryland, on Wednesday.
Baltimore County police say that two drivers were involved in the collision just after 5:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Baltimore Police Fire Newly Hired Administrator Because He Is A 'Person Of Interest' In A Homicide, Harrison Says
They had to shut down the streets so that rescue workers could cut the cars in half and remove their occupants.
“It was real loud. I want to say it was like: ksssst POW,” one bystanders said. “And it was like the car wheels were still moving on the truck.”READ MORE: Baltimore's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program To Provide Young Parents Monthly Payments
Police say only one person was taken to the hospital and their condition was unknown.
Officers from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Crash Team continue to investigate the factors that contributed to the accident, according to BCPD Detective John Connor.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Police Identify 61-Year-Old Victim Of City's 100th Homicide Of 2022