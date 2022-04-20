ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Walls crushed. A gaping hole in the roof. The massive damage is clearer now that a tree has been removed from a home on Holly Drive West in Annapolis, just two days after a family was trapped inside. A man died at the scene and a woman was rushed to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries Monday night.

“It is a rare thing to have happen,” Lieutenant Jennifer Macallair of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

It appears there were no warning signs that could have prevented this tragedy. “In this specific situation, all signs indicate that tree was healthy,” Macallair said. “As first responders, we are always looking for the takeaways of any emergency incident. In this case, some of the things that we thought about were dead trees, the type of trees, do we need to trim branches? Things like that, and unfortunately, none of those factors came into play in this situation. It is truly just a tragic event that took place.”

An arborist who examined the tree noted there appeared to be no disease and a healthy root system. He said it was likely saturating rain, strong wind and the top-heavy nature of the 80- to 100-year-old oak.

While rare, a similar situation unfolded in Anne Arundel County just two months ago when a tree fell and killed a woman in her bedroom in Crofton.

“It’s not shocking how much damage a tree can do,” Lt. Macallair said. “The trees are beautiful and they’re big and we want them in our neighborhoods but as far as when they fall and how much damage they can cause, it is significant.”

In Annapolis, the conditions were challenging Monday night for the more than 40 rescue workers: pouring rain, darkness and an unstable building.

In dispatch calls WJZ reviewed, first responders talked about how the floor was compromised, and they formed an assembly line of people to take debris from the damaged corner bedroom.

Among the two who survived was a child who suffered only minor injuries and was treated at the scene. “Our personnel and our firefighters and the efforts that they did that evening—their swift actions—are really what allowed those two individuals to be rescued. And we wish the family is healing at this moment and our hearts go out to them,” Macallair said.