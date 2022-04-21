BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot Thursday in Northeast Baltimore after an attempted robbery, police said.
Officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to the 5900 block of BelAir Road for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim, who was shot once. He was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
One person involved is in custody, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.