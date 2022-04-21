BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Skies will clear out tonight with sunny skies returning to the forecast for Friday. Temps will rebound to the mid 70s for Friday afternoon after a cool start.
Clouds will move back in late Friday night with a cold front that will drop temps back into the 60s for Saturday. The warmest temps of the week will occur Sunday with highs in the low 80s for many locations.
Expect the warm weather to continue into Monday with similar high temperatures. It will remain dry through the weekend into Monday of next week.
The next best chance for wet weather will occur on Tuesday with widespread rain in the forecast for most of the day. Temps will remain mild for Tuesday in the 60s to around 70. We will dry out for mid-week with highs back into the
Low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. The coldest night of the week will be Wednesday night when temps will dip back into the 30s for some areas.