OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy hit a two-run homer and RBI double, Cristian Pache also connected and the Oakland Athletics beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-4 on Thursday.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde and designated hitter Trey Mancini were ejected after an odd play in the fourth. With two outs, Mancini hit a sharp grounder that second baseman Nick Allen fielded, but his low throw trickled past first baseman Seth Brown.

Mancini ran through the bag and stopped just shy of first-base umpire Rob Drake. As Mancini turned into fair territory to walk back to first, catcher Sean Murphy — backing up the play — tagged him. Mancini was called out and was held back by Hyde, both of them furious and clearly feeling the Orioles star hadn’t made a move toward second.

Allen singled in the seventh for his first major league hit as Oakland took three of four in its opening home series of the year.

Paul Blackburn (2-0) allowed one run on three hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over five innings for his first career victory over the Orioles. It was only the third time overall the right-hander faced Baltimore and first since two starts in 2017.

Dany Jiménez, Oakland’s fifth reliever, finished for his second save.

Murphy hit a two-run homer in the fifth and doubled home an insurance run.

Austin Hays hit an RBI double and run-scoring single for the Orioles.

Baltimore starter Tyler Wells (0-2) was done after just 2 1/3 innings in his third career start and first against the A’s.

Pache homered leading off the third for Oakland. Tony Kemp doubled one out later and Sheldon Neuse followed with the first of his two RBI singles.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: C Robinson Chirinos was held out of the lineup. A day earlier, he was hit by a pitch and the ball glanced off his left shoulder and bruised his face. Chirinos avoided a concussion.

Athletics: C/1B Stephen Vogt was placed on the 10-day injured list with what manager Mark Kotsay described as a Grade 2 sprain of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. “No timelines, we’ll let you know when he starts back up with baseball stuff,” Kotsay said. … C Austin Allen took Vogt’s place, reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. The A’s designated RHP Miguel Romero for assignment and added catcher/first baseman Christian Bethancourt to the 40-man roster after he served as the substitute player with all of the players on the COVID list. … RHP James Kaprielian pitched 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Las Vegas, allowing four runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and one walk in a 12-5 win over El Paso.

UP NEXT

LHP Bruce Zimmerman (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who has begun the season with nine scoreless innings in his first two outings, pitches the series opener on the road Friday against the Angels.

A’s RHP Adam Oller (0-1, 13.50) pitches against Texas trying again for his first win with Oakland after being acquired from the Mets in the Chris Bassitt trade on March 12.

