BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School student was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday outside the school, Baltimore City Schools confirmed Thursday.
Officials said the student was getting something from his car around noon when he was robbed by two males. School Resource Officers canvassed the area and saw two people fitting the description.
The two suspects allegedly ran and jumped on an MTA bus when they saw the officers. The officers removed one suspect, a 15-year-old boy, from the bus. A handgun was allegedly found on the boy, and he was arrested.
Officials did not say if the arrested teen was a student at the school. An investigation is ongoing.